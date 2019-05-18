He chose the Red Raiders after visiting both Tech and Houston during the month of May and is another piece that fits the mold of players who have helped Beard to build his program fast.

A native of Louisiana who has finished out his high school years at Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian signed with Texas A&M during the Fall but asked for and was granted his release after the firing of Billy Kennedy.

Once again, four-star power forward Tyreek Smith will play his college basketball inside the state of Texas after giving a commitment to Chris Beard and Texas Tech .

In Smith, Tech is getting a quick twitch athlete who has a big time motor. He runs the floor hard for transition opportunities, he has lean strength and toughness that help offset his current lack of bulk and he's an instinctual help side defender and shot blocker. In addition to his ability to finish over the rim, he's been developing a jump hook and mid range jump shot.

With Smith in the fold, the Red Raiders are going to be looking much different next season. He's the fifth high school player to choose Lubbock as his destination and joins five-star guard Jahmius Ramsey, four-star wing Terrence Shannon Jr., along with big man Russell Tchewa and guard Clarence Nadolny.

Those aren't the only newcomers for a 2019-20 Texas Tech team that will look much different than this year's team took Virginia to the brink in the National Championship game. Stephen F. Austin grad transfer T.J. Holyfield and Virginia Tech grad transfer Chris Clarke each recently committed and should provide some immediate experience while Russian big man Andrei Savrasov and former four-star high school recruit Kevin McCullar have already been on campus as redshirts.

Their class ranks No. 14 nationally and is tops in the Big 12.

