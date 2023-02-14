The four-star guard spoke with Rivals about what’s been going on in his recruitment.

Class of 2024 guard Tyler Bailey has put together one of the more quietly impressive seasons on the national level this high school season. He’s second on La Lumiere in scoring at just under 16 points per game, and leads the team in scoring in NIBC events. He’s also shot over 50% from three this season.

Seton Hall: “My visit was good, but short. I went to go see them work out. First, they worked out with the guards, then they worked out with the bigs. Right after that, I got to sit down and talk to them, then I put my dad on the phone and we just got to chop it up and see what I like in a school. I kept it real with them, it was a pretty good conversation.”

South Carolina: “I haven’t really talked to them recently, but they had been discussing about making me a priority in the 2024 recruiting class. I’m really looking forward to hearing the plan, and I really like what they’ve been doing with my old teammate, GG (Jackson).”

Clemson: “They were at my game yesterday against Centerville when we played Gabe Cupps. That was my first time really seeing me, so I think we’ll keep talking and stuff like that.”

Wake Forest: “Me and coach BJ (McKie), we talk almost every day, he checks up on me and makes sure I’m straight. It’s a pretty good relationship, very mutual.”

VCU: “Coach (J.D.) Byers, we have a pretty good relationship. We’ve been talking for probably two years now. We always keep in contact and he always checks up on me, I like the conversations we have.”

Visit plans: “I’m planning on going back to Seton Hall on an official visit, I don’t know the date yet.”