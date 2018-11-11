Four-star Tre Mitchell remains wide open and will sign late
Tre Mitchell’s senior season is off to great start. Right before chatting with Rivals.com about his recruitment, the four-star big man recorded 37 points and 10 rebounds in his team’s second game of the season.
On the recruiting side, Mitchell says he’s still wide open in his recruitment as the signing period approaches. Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Notre Dame, UConn, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are some of the schools Mitchell mentioned that are involved with him right now.
He’s taken two of his five official visits already to Notre Dame and UConn.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Mitchell talked about his interest in some of the schools recruiting him and where he stands heading into the early signing period.
“Everything is still wide open. I’ll end up signing during the late signing period.”
Illinois: “My relationship keeps growing with them. I like the coaching staff a lot.”
Notre Dame: “It was really good. I enjoyed it. I saw the game when they played Stanford. I hung out with the guys and met some people on campus. I like coach (Mike) Brey and his staff.”
UConn: “I enjoyed UConn too. I just got a feel for everything up there. I got to hang out with the coaches and players. I like coach (Dan) Hurley and his staff. They are determined to turn that program around.”
Virginia Tech: “They just came in within the last couple weeks. I don’t know a ton about them yet. Obviously I know about the success of their program, but I don’t know the coaching staff too well yet.”
RIVALS' REACTION
With Mitchell announcing he’s going to be signing late, it obviously allows time for schools to come in and sway him from the schools that have put in the time to this point in his recruitment. Right now, it’d be hard to argue against Notre Dame and UConn being called the leaders of the pack. Those are the two schools to get him on campus officially. Dan Hurley has locked in on Mitchell since taking the UConn job and has done a great job convincing him the Huskies are headed in the right direction. Mike Brey has a long history of talented big men to show to Mitchell and the relationship there is strong. This will be an interesting to track throughout his senior year because it wouldn’t be a big surprise if some new high profile schools come into the picture.