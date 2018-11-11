Tre Mitchell https://monvalleyindependent.com

Tre Mitchell’s senior season is off to great start. Right before chatting with Rivals.com about his recruitment, the four-star big man recorded 37 points and 10 rebounds in his team’s second game of the season. On the recruiting side, Mitchell says he’s still wide open in his recruitment as the signing period approaches. Auburn, Boston College, Illinois, Notre Dame, UConn, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest are some of the schools Mitchell mentioned that are involved with him right now. He’s taken two of his five official visits already to Notre Dame and UConn.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Mitchell talked about his interest in some of the schools recruiting him and where he stands heading into the early signing period. “Everything is still wide open. I’ll end up signing during the late signing period.” Illinois: “My relationship keeps growing with them. I like the coaching staff a lot.” Notre Dame: “It was really good. I enjoyed it. I saw the game when they played Stanford. I hung out with the guys and met some people on campus. I like coach (Mike) Brey and his staff.” UConn: “I enjoyed UConn too. I just got a feel for everything up there. I got to hang out with the coaches and players. I like coach (Dan) Hurley and his staff. They are determined to turn that program around.” Virginia Tech: “They just came in within the last couple weeks. I don’t know a ton about them yet. Obviously I know about the success of their program, but I don’t know the coaching staff too well yet.”

RIVALS' REACTION