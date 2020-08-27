Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Tamar Bates set to announce commitment

Four-star shooting guard Tamar Bates is all set to announce his college decision.



A 6-foot-5 product of Kansas City (Kans.) who will play his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG, Bates will reveal his decision exclusively to Rivals.com at 11:30 AM Eastern during a live interview on the Rivals Instagram account.

A high scoring guard with good size who is dangerous from deep or attacking the lane, Bates is down to a final seven of Alabama, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Oregon and Texas.

