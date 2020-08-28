Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Tamar Bates picks Texas

"I wanted to play for a black head coach with everything that is going on," said Bates. "It was very important and I feel like I can help get something started. It was important to me to show that I am actually going to do it. I feel like black coaches don’t get the same opportunities to get good players at their schools. I want to go and start something at Texas and bring back the winning tradition.”

“I’m going to Texas," said Bates. "I had a good relationship with all of the coaches, but me and Shaka we connected really well. His energy matches mine, we have the same mindset. He’s very interested in helping all of his players reach their goals and that helps to accomplish the team goals.”

Shortly before announcing his commitment to the world, Bates went in depth about his decision to play for Shaka Smart and the Longhorns.

Nicknamed "Scoop" by his mother, Bates got his start playing for his father and mentioned his parents when asked what drives him to succeed.

“My parents, I see how hard they work for me every day and their dedication over the years," said Bates. "Before Run GMC they were paying for me to play in tournaments, driving me to tournaments for six and seven hours so that I can play basketball when I’m in fifth or sixth grade. Them being at every game just inspired me to work hard.”

At Texas, Bates is planning to wear No. 53 to honor his grandmother Felicia Hurst who was only 53 when she passed away. Bates also established his own personal brand and plans to use it for good a great cause.

“In my class we can benefit from Name, Image and Likeness and I will always have my brand," said Bates. "I wanted to make it to help donate to the Equal Justice Initiative to help fight for criminal justice reform.”

After winning the DiRenna Award as the top player in Kansas City as a junior, Bates leaves for IMG Academy on Saturday. He's already 6-foot-5 and is a versatile scorer, but he is looking to lock in at IMG and get ready for playing in the Big 12.

“The upside is that I will be stronger and I will be around a high level of competition every day and that will increase my skill level and my IQ. I will become a better basketball player and the main thing is that I will be prepared for my freshman year of college."

Bates is the third four-star prospect to pick Texas in the last month or so after the Longhorns already landed forward David Joplin and combo guard Emarion Ellis. Three-star big man Keeyan Itejere is the fourth member of a group that will move to No. 9 nationally in the 2021 team recruiting rankings.





