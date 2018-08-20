Four-star Sturdivant staying home, commits to Georgia
Kyle Sturdivant’s recruitment has seen schools from all over the country come in since the end of his freshman year at Norcross (Ga.). By schools all over the country, that means schools in Florida all the way out to California and everywhere in between.
Today, Sturdivant decided to spurn all those out of state offers in favor of staying home to play at Georgia for Tom Crean.
“My heart was telling me I wanted to be a part of something special there. I wrestled with this decision, but I just prayed on it today and decided to pick Georgia. That’s where God led me,” he said. “We are going to do something special. The coaches are all stand up guys and I’m just excited to get up there and work with them.”
Sturdivant became the second member of the Rivals150 to pledge within hours to the Bulldogs on Monday night, joining four-star Jaykwon Walton. “Me and Jaykwon are cool, but we’re not best bros or anything,” he said. “Honestly, I haven’t even thought about who I’ll go after. I was just worried about making the right call for me. Chase [Hunter] would be a good start.”
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound floor general gives the Bulldogs a rock solid point guard to build around the next four years. He’s done nothing but win in his first three years of high school ball at Norcross (Ga.), and had a terrific travel season with Nike Team Florida averaging 16.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the EYBL.
Sturdivant, the No. 67 player in the 2019 class, went to California, Florida, Georgia Tech for unofficial visits this summer and took an official visit to USC. Clemson, Ohio State and Ole Miss were the other schools the Georgia native included in his top eight he released earlier this summer.
Sturdivant becomes Georgia’s second commitment in the 2019 class joining top 60 wing Jaykwon Walton. With an in state star and another Southeastern four-star already committed, Tom Crean's first chance at recruiting to Athens is off to about as good a start as could have been hoped for.