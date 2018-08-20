Kyle Sturdivant’s recruitment has seen schools from all over the country come in since the end of his freshman year at Norcross (Ga.). By schools all over the country, that means schools in Florida all the way out to California and everywhere in between.

Today, Sturdivant decided to spurn all those out of state offers in favor of staying home to play at Georgia for Tom Crean.

“My heart was telling me I wanted to be a part of something special there. I wrestled with this decision, but I just prayed on it today and decided to pick Georgia. That’s where God led me,” he said. “We are going to do something special. The coaches are all stand up guys and I’m just excited to get up there and work with them.”