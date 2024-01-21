“Being from Massachusetts, the Hoophall is a really big deal,” Wilkins said. “This is the one everybody wants to play in, so to be able to have the chance to play in it was big for me.”

Sebastian Wilkins can vividly recall watching elite high school stars like Sharife Cooper , Cade Cunningham , Jalen Green and Jaden Ivey lace ‘em up at the Hoophall Classic on television, daydreaming about being in that position in the coming years.

The 6-foot-8 forward made the most of it to say the least, scoring 20 points to lead Brewster Academy past Oak Hill Academy and claiming MVP honors as a result.

“My whole thing this year is just to learn as much as I can and to play wherever and do whatever we need to win,” said Wilkins, a sophomore. “That’s the kind of player I want to be, a guy you can just put out there and I can fill in and produce.”

That mentality coupled with the productivity has plenty of college coaches lining up already to lock in that production for the future.

West Virginia, Rutgers, Providence and UMass have already extended offers while St. John’s, Georgetown, Virginia and Texas A&M have all expressed interest.

Naturally, with more than two years of high school left, Wilkins is slow rolling his recruitment and putting his entire focus into being a true position-less prospect.

“That’s the goal,” said Wilkins, who ranks No. 28 overall in the Rivals100 for 2026.

He’s had quite the crash course already this season with two starters sidelined with injuries.

“I’ve had to play different positions, but I think that’s really helped me mentally and just learning different ways to impact the game,” Wilkins said. “I really have to understand all of the positions and the matchups and things like that. I feel like this experience is just helping my game grow. I feel like I want to be on the wing, but I’m the type that will play wherever the coach needs me to play. That’s why I’m working on developing overall.”