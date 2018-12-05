There are tons of talented prospects coming out of Georgia every year, but one that may have as much upside as any in the 2021 class is four-star Jabari Smith. The 6-foot-8 forward is one of the more versatile prospects around with his ability to step outside and shoot or handle the ball as well as playing in the paint with his height, length and athleticism. He’s collected early offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, UAB and Arkansas Little-Rock. LSU, Auburn and Xavier have started to show more interest in star out of Sandy Creek High School. The only school he has visited to this point is Georgia Tech

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Smith talked about his interest in some of the schools recruiting him. Auburn: “I haven’t personally talked to them, but my dad has talked to them. I don’t know much about them, but I’ve watched them play. I like the way they play.” Georgia: “I’ve talked to Coach Amir [Abdur-Rahim] and I’ve talked to Coach [Tom] Crean. They were just saying they like my game want to get me on campus soon. Georgia Tech: “It was pretty cool. I like the school and I like the environment. Coach [Josh] Pastner and his staff are pretty cool.” Xavier: “I know somebody from Sandy Creek who went there, Elias Harden. He played with my brother. He’s told me playing in big stadiums and everything, you have to be ready for it.”

RIVALS' REACTION