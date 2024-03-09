Below, Rivals catches up with the four-star point guard to discuss the early stages of his recruitment and how his brother’s process may impact his future.

One of the top 2026 prospects in the country, Dylan Mingo , is already stirring up high-major offers and interest despite being years away from signing a letter of intent. Mingo played his sophomore season alongside his older brother, 2025 guard Kayden Mingo , at powerhouse Long Island Lutheran this season, and will be a must-see for high-major coaches on the upcoming summer circuit.

ON WHAT PART OF HIS GAME IMPROVED MOST THIS SEASON:

“The one part of my game that has improved is my ability to make plays and play lockdown defense.”

ON IF HE PLANS TO ATTEND THE SAME SCHOOL AS HIS OLDER BROTHER, 2025 GUARD KAYDEN MINGO:

“I’d love to go to school with my brother. I think we know each other on the court and play well together. However, I understand that we have to make decisions that are in our best interest.”

ON WHICH SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO HEAR FROM WHEN COACHES ARE ALLOWED TO CONTACT 2026 PROSPECTS IN JUNE:

“I’m looking forward to speaking to the coaches at the universities that have offered me scholarships (Virginia Tech, Washington and Missouri). I also want to hear from the ones that have shown interest in me. I like schools known for their strong academic programs and supportive athletic environments.”

ON THE MOST IMPORTANT FACTOR IN HIS RECRUITMENT:

“The most important factor in recruiting is developing a positive relationship between the coaching staff, me and my family. Then, I’ll choose a university that's a great fit for me. Playing time is also important. I’d love to play as many minutes as possible.”

ON HOW MUCH NIL WILL IMPACT HIS RECRUITMENT:

“I'm not too familiar with the NIL process and how it works. I don't have an answer for that question.”

ON THE IDEAL COLLEGE COACH:

“I would like to play for a coach who believes in me and allows me to demonstrate my abilities and who will help me take my game to the highest level.”