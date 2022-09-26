MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – One of many budding young stars in attendance at last weekend’s MADE Hoops Academy Northeast, Darius Adams was as promising as anyone at the event. Having a combination of impressive length a reliable long-range jumper will earn a player early looks for major programs, and that’s been the case for Adams, a class-of-2025 guard who already holds offers from a handful of Division-I schools.

Rivals caught up with Adams during the MADE Hoops event to get the latest on his recruitment.





ON POSSIBLE UNOFFICIAL VISITS

“I’m probably going to start worrying about that next year. I have offers from Fordham, Seton Hall, St. Johns’ and Syracuse right now.”

ON HIS INTERACTION WITH COLLEGE COACHES

“Seton Hall was at one of my open gyms. It was cool seeing them there. Then, I was at Syracuse for their elite camp.”

ON HIS TRIP TO SYRACUSE

“It was a great atmosphere up there. I like them a lot. The coaches were all cool and I got to meet the head coach (Jim Boeheim), so that was cool.”

ON HIS CONVERSATION WITH BOEHEIM

“He told me I’m a really good player. He said that he has seen the best, and he thinks I'm going to be up there.”

ON SETON HALL

“I haven’t had a chance to see campus yet, but I’m really looking forward to going down there. They want me to be part of the family.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME

“I’d say I’m a shooter that can also drive, pass and create for others.”



