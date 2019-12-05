DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- If four-star sophomore Arterio Morris was under the radar, that's no longer the case. One of the breakout stars through the early portion of the high school season, the 6-foot-4 guard at Dallas (Texas) Kimball is coming off a standout performance at last weekend's Thanksgiving Hoopfest. A big time athlete with versatility who plays hard and with toughness, he's got an attitude that fits his aggressive playing style. “I have a kill mentality," Morris told Rivals.com. "If I see that you are in my way, that’s the end for you to be honest. I’m not having any friends out there.” Headed into the Hoopfest Morris held offers from Houston, Kansas, SMU and Texas Tech. This week he's added Oregon, Stephen F. Austin and Texas A&M to the mix. “I score and I pass," said Morris. "I get my team started by getting them the ball and then it opens up for me. “I’m a point guard. I pass the ball time after time and I’m vocal with my teammates. I like to talk trash a lot too.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

So far, Morris has only been on campus at Houston. He discussed the Cougars along with the other three schools -- Kansas, SMU and Texas Tech -- that were first to offer him. Houston:- “It was a wonderful visit down there. They really showed me a lot and I liked it.” Kansas: “I know a player up there really well, Marcus Garrett. He gave me good feedback about Kansas and has taught me a lot just from being around him.” SMU: “That’s a good offer right there. They are good and if I don’t want to leave home they are right here in the city.” Texas Tech: “I really don’t know too much about them yet. I know they are a hot school and really want to get deep into my recruitment.”

RIVALS' REACTION