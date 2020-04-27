Four-star shooting guard Kerwin Walton makes his pick
One of the premier shooters in the class of 2020, undecided four-star sniper Kerwin Walton ended his recruitment on Monday.
The 6-foot-5 two guard from Minnetonka (Minn.) Hopkins who is armed with one of the most accurate jump shots in the senior class announced that he will play his college ball at North Carolina.
Roy Williams' style and system were a fit for Walton.
"Just how well I can fit into the system," Walton told Clint Jackson of TarHeelIllustrated of UNC in March. "The culture is great, which is big for me. They play smart basketball and I know they'll develop me. They've had so many guys come through there that have developed. I also think they can help me express or showcase my whole talent more. I trust (Williams) a lot. Really good coach who focuses on development."
So, what does Walton bring to the table as a freshman in Chapel Hill?
As mentioned above, he's among the very best shooters in the class of 2020. He doesn't necessarily shoot a traditional jumper (somewhat of a set shot release) but the fact of the matter is that he doesn't miss very often and he's crafty off the dribble when defenders try to run him off the three point line.
Walton is also 6-foot-5 with strength, has a very good feel for the game and seems to always get himself free of defenders for open looks.
The sixth member of a class that ranks No. 3 nationally in 2020 and as one of the top Heel classes in the Rivals.com era, Walton is one of three four-star and three five-stars in the senior class to pick Chapel Hill as their college home.