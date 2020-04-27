One of the premier shooters in the class of 2020, undecided four-star sniper Kerwin Walton ended his recruitment on Monday.

The 6-foot-5 two guard from Minnetonka (Minn.) Hopkins who is armed with one of the most accurate jump shots in the senior class announced that he will play his college ball at North Carolina.



Roy Williams' style and system were a fit for Walton.



"Just how well I can fit into the system," Walton told Clint Jackson of TarHeelIllustrated of UNC in March. "The culture is great, which is big for me. They play smart basketball and I know they'll develop me. They've had so many guys come through there that have developed. I also think they can help me express or showcase my whole talent more. I trust (Williams) a lot. Really good coach who focuses on development."