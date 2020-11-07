Basketball Recruiting - Four-star SG Trey Alexander down to three

Four-star SG Trey Alexander down to three
It’s nearly decision time for four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander. A little more than a month ago, the Oklahoma native cut his list down to seven with Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Grambling State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss making the cut.
Alexander originally set Nov. 10 as his decision date, but it’s likely he’ll push that back a couple days to give him some more time to make the best decision. As decision day approaches, he told Rivals.com he’s made another cut to his list with Arkansas, Auburn and Kansas remaining in play before he settles on a final choice.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Arkansas: “Their coaching staff has been with me since my 10th-grade year. They’ve been consistent recruiting me. I’ve taken a visit there and love everything out there. They have always shown love to me. The coaching staff also has NBA experience, so that’s something you can always count on."
Auburn: “Auburn is in there mainly because of the playing style. Coach Bruce Pearl is another legendary coach and he’s developed a lot of guys who aren’t that highly ranked coming out of high school. His playing style I feel like fits me the best out of all the schools that I have in my top three.”
Kansas: “Kansas has always been putting guards into the League. The main reason I like Kansas is because of the coaching staff and Bill Self is a legendary coach and he knows how to develop his players into NBA players.”
RIVALS’ REACTION
Alexander has a busy week ahead of him. Not only does he have plans to be on zoom calls with each of the coaching staffs still in the mix before deciding on a school, he’ll be making his way out to the Pangos camp this weekend to play with many of the top prospects in the country.
With three schools left, it gets a little easier to handicap Alexander’s list. As he mentioned, Auburn’s playing style and guard development really has his attention. It could even be enough to give the Tigers a slight edge less than a week out from making a decision.
However, he’s also really high on Kansas and the opportunity to play for Self. The Jayhawks are right there with the Tigers.
The Arkansas staff has built such a close relationship with him and his family as well that it just might be enough to outlast the other two schools.
If we had to call it today though, Auburn probably gets a very slight edge.