Basketball Recruiting - Four-star SG Trey Alexander down to three

It’s nearly decision time for four-star shooting guard Trey Alexander. A little more than a month ago, the Oklahoma native cut his list down to seven with Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Grambling State, Kansas, Oklahoma and Ole Miss making the cut. Alexander originally set Nov. 10 as his decision date, but it’s likely he’ll push that back a couple days to give him some more time to make the best decision. As decision day approaches, he told Rivals.com he’s made another cut to his list with Arkansas, Auburn and Kansas remaining in play before he settles on a final choice.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Arkansas: "Their coaching staff has been with me since my 10th-grade year. They've been consistent recruiting me. I've taken a visit there and love everything out there. They have always shown love to me. The coaching staff also has NBA experience, so that's something you can always count on." Auburn: "Auburn is in there mainly because of the playing style. Coach Bruce Pearl is another legendary coach and he's developed a lot of guys who aren't that highly ranked coming out of high school. His playing style I feel like fits me the best out of all the schools that I have in my top three." Kansas: "Kansas has always been putting guards into the League. The main reason I like Kansas is because of the coaching staff and Bill Self is a legendary coach and he knows how to develop his players into NBA players."

RIVALS’ REACTION