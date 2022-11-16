UCLA received a commitment from four-star guard Sebastian Mack on Thursday. The top-40 prospect chose the Bruins over Florida State and Oklahoma, giving Mick Cronin his third four-star in the 2023 recruiting class.
Below, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf breaks down the commitment and what’s next for the Bruins.
Mack was one of the top backcourt players left on the board. He received a big rankings bump in the latest Rivals150 update due to his ability to put the ball in the basket at a high rate, something that’s been lacking across the board at the amateur levels of basketball. Mack can score off of the catch as well as off of the bounce. He’s got great range stretching well beyond the 3-point line. You can always count on the four-star to deliver on the big stage as well. Recently at the GEICO Top Flight Border League, he averaged 30.7 points and shot 45.5-percent from the outside in three games against top tier competition. The volume scorer will provide scoring for Cronin’s squad the moment he steps on campus.
*****
WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE BRUINS
Mack’s commitment gives the Bruins a scoring guard to go along with their two other commitments, four-star forwards Brandon Williams and Devin Williams. With these three commitments, you have a healthy balance of scoring, athleticism, post play, and outside shooting. UCLA will probably want to add another guard in this class and will most likely have to do so via a reclass guard or someone out of the transfer portal. Depending on what happens with Adem Bona at the end of the season, they’ll also like to add a more physically mature post player via the portal as well.