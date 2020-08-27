Basketball Recruiting - Four-star scorer James White makes his decision

“They kept in heavy contact with me and my family by the head coach (Kermit Davis) and the assistants,” White told Rivals.com. “We had over five Zoom calls and they just wanted me a lot. They also sowed me how much I can do for the program and make an immediate impact there.”

One of the top scorers found within the southeastern portion of the United States, a decision has been made by James White . The four-star guard, after breaking out this summer as a national level prospect, gave his verbal commitment to Ole Miss on Thursday evening.

A 6-foot-5 two-guard that is valued most for his scoring abilities, White is another solid win for Kermit Davis and his staff. Just emerging this spring as a high-major target for some of the best within his region, White has continued to ascend the Rivals150. He now sits as the 103rd best prospect in America, and as the 27th ranked shooting guard in the 2021 class.

While strength gain is a must, and his decision-making abilities could use further polishing, White is a major talent that has only continued to get better. Best placed into a scoring role, White is already a fairly consistent three-level scorer that has no issues creating for himself off the bounce and making shots with a contested hand in his face. A light of foot athlete that sports a decent feel for the game, White should develop into a two-way threat that can score and defend at the next level.

Already sitting with the commitments of four-star guard Daeshun Ruffin and another summer breakout, Grant Slatten, Ole Miss now boasts a three-man 2021 class. Adding a piece or two in the frontcourt is the next priority for the Rebels in which its backcourt is fully stocked for the next few years.