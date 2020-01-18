Scoot Henderson burst onto the scene last summer at the team camps in Georgia during the two weekends college coaches were allowed out to evaluate players. Because his high school team didn’t play on a big stage and he played on a 15-under travel team, that was the first opportunity for many college coaches to see him. They clearly liked what they saw as scholarship offers quickly started to roll in. Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Ole Miss came in with offers shortly after seeing the No. 15 prospect in the 2022 class. Since then, Auburn and Tennessee joined that list and Kentucky has started to show interest. In the past few months, he’s made a trip to Georgia for a football game and stopped by Auburn and Georgia Tech so far this basketball season.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Henderson talked about his recent visits and the interest from Kentucky. Auburn: “They played NC State when I went. That was the first time I got to see Isaac (Okoro) from McEachern play there. They play fast. I like Bruce Pearl and the way he coaches.” Georgia: “The fans were great there. I’ve watched Ant Man play a few times when they are on TV. They are a pretty solid team this year.” Georgia Tech: “It went well there. They played against Duke. They stepped up and played well that night. The crowd was pretty wild.” Kentucky: “They came to one of my practices a few weeks ago, but that’s been about it. I’m going to look into them more and hopefully take a visit there.”

