LAS VEGAS -- They say that the sauce is the boss, in that case top 50 junior Zaon Collins, aka Sauce, is living up to his handle. A quick and competitive point guard at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman, he's not the biggest floor general in the class of 2021 but he is athletic and gets others involved.

"I've worked on my jump shot a lot so teams have to focus on that," Collins told Rivals.com. "They can't just back up on me. I also draw a lot of attention and once I get that attention my teammates are going to be open which sets me up for what I love to do, share the ball." That willingness to share the ball has made him a priority for the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Gonzaga, UNLV, USC, TCU, Washington and many others.



IN HIS OWN WORDS

Collins has already been to Arizona and Arizona State unofficially and has seen USC both officially and unofficially. His hometown team is also working hard to try and get into the mix.

Arizona: "What stands out with Arizona? The campus was amazing and it's like a town so they pack the gym every game. The amount they have won in the Pac 12, the times they've been to the NCAA and all of the people they have sent to the NBA stands out to me. I really like all of that."

Arizona State: "They play just like Gorman. They just have (a lot) of guards and they really run too. Bobby Hurley, he's a wonderful coach and I like that he's a former point guard who could teach me a lot."

UNLV: "They've been texting me a lot lately saying that I need to get over there and that they need me. They are showing me a lot of love and they recruit locally a lot, I just need to get over there."

USC: "Coaches coach differently and the way (Andy Enfield) coaches is real good and I like it. He's similar to my high school coach, Coach (Grant) Rice, with how he is with us. Not a screamer, laid back. The campus was amazing it was real nice, you can't beat the California weather and their playing style is fun. You just run and get some bigs who run the floor."



WHAT'S NEXT?