Creighton landed a major piece on Sunday night when seven-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner made things official by offering up a commitment, sources confirmed to Rivals.com.



Just a week ago, the No. 69 ranked prospect out of St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Caholic made an unofficial visit to Creighton. The trip was his second to campus after an official during the summer and the Jays staff left a big impression.



“One of the things that stood out on the official was the coaching staff," Kalkbrenner told Rivals.com earlier this month. "I really liked (Greg McDermott), their style and I felt that they made me feel comfortable there."