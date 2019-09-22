Four-star Ryan Kalkbrenner picks Creighton
Creighton landed a major piece on Sunday night when seven-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner made things official by offering up a commitment, sources confirmed to Rivals.com.
Just a week ago, the No. 69 ranked prospect out of St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Caholic made an unofficial visit to Creighton. The trip was his second to campus after an official during the summer and the Jays staff left a big impression.
“One of the things that stood out on the official was the coaching staff," Kalkbrenner told Rivals.com earlier this month. "I really liked (Greg McDermott), their style and I felt that they made me feel comfortable there."
One of the class of 2020's elite shot blockers, Kalkbrenner is a true rim protector who has made major strides in his game over the last year.
He runs the floor well, he rebounds, he can help defend in space during pick and roll situations and he's showing signs of developing into a very dangerous shooter with size. As good as he already is, the upside once he adds strength and more experience is through the roof.
Kalkbrenner is Creighton's first verbal commitment from the class of 2020.