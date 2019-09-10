Four-star Rondel Walker recaps OSU visit, plans other officials
One of the most improved players of the summer, Rondel Walker recently cut his list to a top five of Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Virginia Tech. "I just felt like these five sc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news