Four-star forward Robert Miller was one of the most intriguing prospects this past weekend at TB5Reports’ Opening Day. His size and agility, combined with flashes of rim protection, passing ability and outside shooting really show that he’s got a lot upside in addition to his shown production.

Texas: “They’re just talking about how they really want me to be a part of the Texas basketball team, saying it’s a really good fit, and just keeping it real with me.”

TCU: “Right now, they’ve been getting ready for the tournament, but last time I talked to them, I was up there for the Texas Tech game. They were just really getting me involved and showing me the ropes of how they operate as a team.”

LSU: “Same thing, they really want me out there. They’re trying to get me out there on an official visit.”

Colorado: “They were just connecting with me on a personal level and just trying to get to know me and my family. They’re just letting me know how Colorado is and how the area is, and how the school in general is.”

Visit plans: “I’m looking at planning something when I get back to Houston, but nothing is final. I’d like to visit TCU, Texas and Alabama as well.”