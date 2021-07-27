Four-star Reed Sheppard recaps June visits

“It is super fun getting out to play in front of these coaches," Sheppard said. "We have played and practiced all spring to get to July and play in these two Adidas tournaments with the coaches watching. Seeing the coaches in the gym, I think it just makes everyone play harder. They know the coaches are here, so just try and go out, play hard and don’t think about it too much.”

Reed Sheppard has rapidly grown a reputation over the past year after averaging almost 33 points and shooting 41.7-percent from three this past season. July was the first chance a lot of coaches got to watch Sheppard live.

Virginia: “I talk with coach Kyle Getter mostly at Virginia. It was good to finally meet the coaches and to meet coach Tony Bennett face to face, he is a really good dude. Then seeing all of their facilities, so nice. The biggest thing for me was really going there and being able to talk to all of them in person, interact with everyone.”

Kentucky: “Of course both my mom and dad played at Kentucky, but being a high school kid playing in Kentucky, that is every kid’s dream, them coming to my games and watching me, that is pretty cool, but really we are going to see how all the recruiting plays out. I talk mostly with coach Orlando Antigua over there.

Louisville: “I have talked to coach Chris Mack some, but I usually talk with coach Kahil Fennell. They were my first visit, it went really well, it was good to be able to get out there and see the coaches I had been talking to. Their facilities are super nice, the Yum Center is top of the line, their practice facilities, and their lounging area are all super nice.”

“I have also talked to Clemson a lot, coach Dick Bender, and then Gonzaga. There have been others that I have talked to pretty consistently, but those five, Clemson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Virginia, and Kentucky, have been the main ones in touch with me the most I’d say.”