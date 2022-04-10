Four-star Rayvon Griffith discusses his final five

Four-star wing Rayvon Griffith trimmed his list down to a final five of Alabama , Cincinnati , Kansas , Ohio State and UCLA on Sunday. He spoke with Rivals.com about what he sees in each of his finalists.

On Alabama: “I just like their coach and I just like the way that they play. Their staff is a great coaching staff and I just love the tempo they play at. I feel like I could fit there.”

On Cincinnati: “It’s the hometown. It’s possible to be the hometown hero. Coach Wes Miller just did an excellent job of recruiting me ever since he came in. I really like his personality.”

On Kansas: “Kansas, you know, that’s a big-time school. Just them going to get one (a championship) this year, that’s somewhere I possibly want to be at.”

On Ohio State: “Ever since my freshman year, they’ve just been recruiting me tough. They’ve done a good job of keeping a relationship with me.”

On UCLA: “Coach (Mick) Cronin, he was the coach at Cincinnati. He was recruiting me there when I was young. He went to UCLA and it was the same thing, so we just kept that relationship.”