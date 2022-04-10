Four-star Rayvon Griffith discusses his final five
Four-star wing Rayvon Griffith trimmed his list down to a final five of Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA on Sunday. He spoke with Rivals.com about what he sees in each of his finalists.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
On Alabama: “I just like their coach and I just like the way that they play. Their staff is a great coaching staff and I just love the tempo they play at. I feel like I could fit there.”
On Cincinnati: “It’s the hometown. It’s possible to be the hometown hero. Coach Wes Miller just did an excellent job of recruiting me ever since he came in. I really like his personality.”
On Kansas: “Kansas, you know, that’s a big-time school. Just them going to get one (a championship) this year, that’s somewhere I possibly want to be at.”
On Ohio State: “Ever since my freshman year, they’ve just been recruiting me tough. They’ve done a good job of keeping a relationship with me.”
On UCLA: “Coach (Mick) Cronin, he was the coach at Cincinnati. He was recruiting me there when I was young. He went to UCLA and it was the same thing, so we just kept that relationship.”
RIVALS' REACTION
All of these programs make sense for the four-star guard in terms of fit. There’s a connection with all of the programs and they’ve all done a great job of recruiting him as well. However, in the era of NIL, I keep coming back to how Cincinnati and its “hometown hero” pitch could be a major factor here.