Four-star point guard Tyrell Jones headed to Auburn
Bruce Pearl and Auburn have long been considered the favorites for four-star point guard Tyrell Jones.
The 6-foot-1point guard from Orlando (Fla.) West Oaks who ranks No. 105 nationally turned the Tigers from favorites to his college destination on Tuesday when he offered up a verbal commitment.
Jones visited in September and that proved to be the turning point.
“It was a good visit," Jones told Rivals.com last week. "They want me to come in and get good minutes as a freshman. They have a great coaching staff and their players are fun to be around.”
One of the most athletic point guards in the country, Jones' game is built upon speed, speed and more speed. He burst onto the national scene during the summer thanks to his play with the Showtime Ballers.
Nicknamed "Turbo", he does his damage on quick drives to the rim, pushes tempo in transition and Jones can really sit down and heat up guys defensively with his fast hands and ability to move his feet.
Jones is the fourth piece of what is now a top 10 ranked 2019 recruiting class. He joins top 35 wing Isaac Okoro, four-star combo forward Jaylin Williams and three-star wing Allen Flanigan whose father Wes is an assistant coach.