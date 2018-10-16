Bruce Pearl and Auburn have long been considered the favorites for four-star point guard Tyrell Jones.

The 6-foot-1point guard from Orlando (Fla.) West Oaks who ranks No. 105 nationally turned the Tigers from favorites to his college destination on Tuesday when he offered up a verbal commitment.

Jones visited in September and that proved to be the turning point.



“It was a good visit," Jones told Rivals.com last week. "They want me to come in and get good minutes as a freshman. They have a great coaching staff and their players are fun to be around.”