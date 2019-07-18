Four-star point guard R.J. Davis gives the latest on his recruitment
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- After a strong June and a breakout weekend at NBPA Top 100 Camp, R.J. Davis continues to impress coaches during the July live period. Davis has taken an official visit to Geo...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news