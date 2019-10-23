“After that first official (visit) to Clemson, I just fell in love with it; there wasn’t another feeling like that again. It was indescribable,” Hall said about his trip to the ACC program. “It wasn’t until a few weeks after that, I figured that was where I would end up. My brother and I described it as if we were not on a visit but that I was already attending there.”

After investing years into his recruitment, Clemson landed its guy on Wednesday. PJ Hall, a four-star power forward from the state, committed to the Tigers, giving the Brad Brownell an immediate plug-in along the frontline.

Hall chose the Tigers over Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. He is the 62nd ranked prospect in America, and sits as the tenth best power forward in the 2020 class. Standing over 6-foot-9 and sporting a strong frame, Hall is Brad Brownell’s highest rated commitment since becoming a head coach and, for the program, its highest rated since Milton Jennings in 2009.

“It is really tight,” he said about his relationship with Brad Brownell. “He is a great guy and I have gotten to know him pretty well over the past two years. We have built a great relationship, along with the rest of the staff, and I cannot wait to play for him.”

Growing up less than 100 miles from the Clemson campus, Hall should immediately impact the program the day that he steps onto campus. He is a hard playing, competitive big man that can play different spots in the frontcourt and produce accordingly. He can step outside and make shots to the perimeter, but is a more than capable finisher that can rebound and defend.

Hall is the first member of Clemson’s 2020 class. Nick Honor and Khavon Moore will see their eligibility begin next fall alongside Hall due to transfer restrictions that have each sitting out this winter.