Stanford began its 2019 class on Sunday evening thanks to the commitment of four-star guard Tyrell Terry . One of the better point guard prospects nationally, Terry is a super skilled and savvy guard that should bring stability to the Cardinal’s backcourt in the years ahead.

A member of the Rivals150, Terry discussed his commitment to the Pac 12 program.

“I chose Stanford because it was the perfect fit for me both academically and athletically,” he said. “I developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and they made it clear that I was a priority.”

Running with the D1 Minnesota 17-under squad this spring, Terry cemented his standing as one of the top available point guard prospects in his class. While he is not known for being an explosive athlete, he makes up for things with his steady approach in the backcourt, shooting abilities to 20-feet and playmaking beneath the arc.

Choosing the Cardinal over Minnesota, Marquette, Butler and a slew of others, Terry has the chance to receive early minutes in Palo Alto next fall. While Stanford has become reliant on multi-positional prospects as the bedrock of its foundation, as pure lead guard remains lacking. The team will rely on emerging guard Daejon Davis this upcoming season, along with an influx of backcourt talent in Cormac Ryan and Bryce Wills, but the opportunity is present for Terry early on.

The first class of 2019 pledge for the Cardinal, Stanford will now place greater priority to its frontcourt needs as Kai Jones, Dylan Disu, Aidan Igiehon and Will Baker are just a few that sit as top targets for the Pac-12 program entering the summer months.