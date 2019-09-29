Four-star PG Diarra in the midst of visits
The recruiting process is moving towards the final stages for four-star point guard Hassan Diarra. He’s mostly focused on three schools as he moves forward with official visits set for each one.
Georgia, Indiana and Texas A&M are the schools still involved with Diarra. He used his first official visit to Georgia last weekend and will be at Indiana this weekend. Texas A&M will get their shot at the No. 73 overall player in the 2020 class on October 11th as he heads to College Station for an official visit.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Diarra discussed his Georgia visit and what stands out right now about Indiana and Texas A&M.
Georgia: “It went well. Coach [Tom] Crean and I have a really good relationship. He talked to me about his vision for me. The football game was great. I’ve never seen an atmosphere like that before. It was a great experience.”
Indiana: “I have a great relationship with Coach [Archie] Miller. I’ve been in contact with them since the spring. They have a good program.”
Texas A&M: “I also have a good relationship with Coach Buzz [Williams]. I feel like there is an opportunity for me to go in and play right away. I like the playing style.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Beyond setting the three official visits, there isn’t much Diarra -- who attends Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy and played for the PSA Cardinals during the summer -- is committing to when it comes to the recruiting process right now. He’s not giving any hints as to which way he’s leaning nor will he commit to a timeline for when a decision will come. The visit to Georgia definitely moved the needle for him, but we have to see how he responds to a weekend at Indiana and if he still wants to see the Aggies.