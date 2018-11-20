Dereon Seabron Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

NEW HAMPTON, Conn. – Every National Prep Showcase brings breakout performers and this year’s event was no different. Dereon Seabron filled that role this year and should receive more power conference recruiting interest as a result. “It is going really good,” Seabron said regarding his recruitment. “I have offers from Minnesota, VCU, SMU, Providence and Georgia. I also have interest from Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech.” He already has taken official visits to East Carolina, Minnesota and VCU this fall. Seabron stated that the Rams, Oklahoma State and Providence are the three programs that have recruited him hardest of late. MORE: Corey Evans' awards from National Prep Showcase

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Minnesota: “I wasn’t a big fan of the weather there but the visit went really well. I am looking into them.” East Carolina: “They want for me to come in and play my freshman year. They think that I can start.” Oklahoma State: “Same as Providence with them (playing fast). They want me to come in and play the combo guard spot, which is the one and two for them. I don’t know much about them but it does intrigue me.” Providence: “I like their playing style. They like to play fast with full-court pressure and they let their guards play.” VCU: “It was a very good visit. They made me feel at home. That is close to my home anyways with me being from the 757 and VCU being in Richmond. They just want me to be their point guard.”

RIVALS' REACTION