Three-star PG Dereon Seabron shines at National Prep Showcase
NEW HAMPTON, Conn. – Every National Prep Showcase brings breakout performers and this year’s event was no different. Dereon Seabron filled that role this year and should receive more power conference recruiting interest as a result.
“It is going really good,” Seabron said regarding his recruitment. “I have offers from Minnesota, VCU, SMU, Providence and Georgia. I also have interest from Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech.”
He already has taken official visits to East Carolina, Minnesota and VCU this fall. Seabron stated that the Rams, Oklahoma State and Providence are the three programs that have recruited him hardest of late.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Minnesota: “I wasn’t a big fan of the weather there but the visit went really well. I am looking into them.”
East Carolina: “They want for me to come in and play my freshman year. They think that I can start.”
Oklahoma State: “Same as Providence with them (playing fast). They want me to come in and play the combo guard spot, which is the one and two for them. I don’t know much about them but it does intrigue me.”
Providence: “I like their playing style. They like to play fast with full-court pressure and they let their guards play.”
VCU: “It was a very good visit. They made me feel at home. That is close to my home anyways with me being from the 757 and VCU being in Richmond. They just want me to be their point guard.”
RIVALS' REACTION
With the Early Signing Period coming to a close, and the 2019 class already being thin in the playmaking department, Seabron should not struggle to receive even more offers in the coming weeks.
While he does have to become a better shooter, he already displays a college-ready frame, quality toughness and an unselfish approach that makes for a highly productive perimeter weapon.
The four-star standout will sign in the spring.
“I don’t have any visits yet. I just want to see what other schools that I can pull in and get more options," he said. "Providence is trying to get me to come on a visit and I will probably go on a visit to Virginia Tech, too.”