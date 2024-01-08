That said, there are other serious players in his process. Rivals recently spoke with Allen about where things stand with his process and what the future may hold.

FT. MYERS, Fla. – One of the quickest point guards in the 2025 class, Dante Allen has long been on the radars of college coaches. The son of former Villanova star and current Miami Heat assistant Malik Allen , the four-star prospect is certainly one for Wildcat fans to monitor.

ON HIS RECRUTIMENT:

“Everything is good. It’s the middle of the season and they’ve been playing, so I’ve gotten to watch them play. I want to take some visits, but it's hard right now because the teams are traveling and we’re playing our season, so I am just staying in touch with coaches.”

ON VILLANOVA:

“I haven’t been there since I was a kid. It’s been a long time. Even when I went there it wasn’t like a recruiting visit or anything.”

ON SCHOOLS IN MOST FREQUENT CONTACT:

“Villanova, obviously. Notre Dame has been in contact. Arkansas a little bit. Michigan has been staying in contact. UCF has been a lot. Then, there’s a few others – Alabama.”

ON ARKANSAS:

“It’s been a few guys from there talking to me. It’s assistant coach [Michael] Musselman. It’s easy to get them confused sometimes, but it’s the assistant coach. They tell me the little things about their guys – who has the most steals or assists. They have me watch the games and tell me what to watch and lock in on the details that apply to me.”

ON NOTRE DAME:

“Coach [Kyle] Getter and the head coach, [Micah] Shrewsberry hit me up a little last summer and now it’s picking up again. They are just telling me about the team and what they are doing. They want the guys to really flow into each other and keep the base while adding younger guys. They want guys that are willing to blend in with each other.”

ON WHAT COACHES LIKE MOST ABOUT HIS GAME:

“I would say my playmaking. They like my ability to pass the ball and run a team. They like that I make the right plays and come with intensity on both ends of the floor. They like that I get into guys and get my teammates into it. They like that if somebody is feeling down, I get them up and into the game.”