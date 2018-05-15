EMERSON, Ga. -- Class of 2019 four-star Drew Timme is starting to see interest from a lot of different programs across the country and it's not hard to see why. The 6-foot-10 forward from Texas is averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds in the Nike EYBL this year.

Georgia Tech, Virginia, Alabama, Ohio State and Texas are the most recent offers with Baylor, TCU, Purdue and others already having in-home visits with Timme.

Pretty much every school in Texas is involved along with Oklahoma, OSU, Notre Dame, and others. Timme said he hopes to have a better idea of official visits and a list of top schools by the start of his senior season. Rivals.com caught up with the elite forward at EYBL session 3 in Georgia this past weekend to get a further breakdown on where things stand.