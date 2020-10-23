Basketball Recruiting - Four-star PF DaRon Holmes previews upcoming commitment

An announcement from four-star forward DaRon Holmes could be coming in the near future. No specific date or time date has been announced just yet, but the top-50 prospect has narrowed his list to include just Dayton, Arizona, Marquette and Cal. He’s also hinted that a decision could come over the weekend. Below, Holmes touches on each of his finalists and previews his impending announcement.





ON ARIZONA

“That’s my home-state school. I’ve visited multiple times and been around there, so that’s good. They have a great atmosphere at games. Then, Sean Miller is great. He does a great job at developing and getting players to the league.”





ON HIS TIES TO ARIZONA

“I lived in Goodyear. It’s like west of Phoenix. I like it, but it’s a lot different than it is here (in Florida.)”





ON DAYTON

“Coach [Anthony] Grant is a great coach and he has a great coaching staff. The style of play is great and it’s also a really cool atmosphere and a really nice gym.”





ON CAL

“I like that Cal is a high academic school with a great coaching staff. They have the best of both those wolds.It’s a great environment out there and they have a great culture on the team. Coach Mark Fox is a great guy.”





ON MARQUETTE

“The culture is really nice. They do a great job making sure the team gets what it needs. They have a lot of money in that program and as a school. They really provide for the athletes. The atmosphere is great, too. They don’t have a football team so it’s all basketball. The students support the basketball team.”





ON HIS PRE-COVID VISIT TO MARQUETTE

“It was great. Since it was an official visit, I got a really great feel of the campus. It was great. There were just great vibes.”



