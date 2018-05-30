ORANGE, Calif. -- One of the most athletic players in the class of 2019, four-star guard P.J. Fuller out of Seattle (Wash.) Garfield has seen his recruitment turn into a coast-to-coast affair. Well-known for his ability to play above the rim and finish in transition, Fuller holds offers from Washington, Florida State, UNLV, Arizona, USC, Texas A&M, Tennessee, TCU, Arizona State and others. This summer, he's hoping to show those schools and more a new wrinkle by playing some point guard. “Over the last year, well especially this summer in AAU I’ve started to develop more into a one," Fuller told Rivals.com while competing in the Magic Memorial Day event. "I’ve been facilitating more but also scoring when my coach needs me to score.” Fuller also benefits from playing for former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy on the high school level.

“I’m always trying to pick his brain and he’s always in my ear telling me what I need to do to improve and become a better basketball player. It’s a blessing to be able to be around somebody like that who has gone where I want to go so he’s been really helpful with the process and making decisions. Him just being there is big.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Fuller discussed his relationships with and the draw of programs like Washington, Florida State, TCU, USC and Arizona. Washington- “Coach (Mike) Hopkins is a good coach, he’s a great coach. He’s crazy, but I like that. That’s what a player like me needs, somebody who is going to get into you 24/7 on and off the court making sure you are doing well in the classroom. He’s a good dude and home is always home at the end of the day, so U Dub is an option.” Florida State- “Coach (Leonard) Hamilton is like a father figure to all of his players. I came into contact with Dwayne Bacon and talked to him and asked him what he thought about the program. He said that he really liked it and that coach Hamilton took him in and developed him and treated him like family. He said that they treat all of their players like family and really look out for them.” TCU- “I talk to them a lot, probably one of the schools that I talk to the most with coach (Jamie) Dixon and coach (Corey) Barker. They are both really good coaches and I have a cool relationship with those guys. Coach Barker is a really good guy and he knows my mom really well.” USC- “Coach (Jason) Hart and coach (Andy) Enfield are real good coaches. My brother Kevin Porter Jr. who went to Rainier Beach in Seattle, he’s going there and then J’Raan Brooks who I played with at Garfield is going there so it’s always good to have people around me going to different colleges because I can ask them and get in their ear once they are there and ask them what they think. Kevin, with him going there I wouldn’t say they don’t have a chance at getting me.” Arizona- “The contact really started picking up about two or three weeks ago when everything started to settle and the coaching staff was really in place and doing what they need to be doing. Coach (Danny) Peters has reached out to me and we’ve just been talking and chatting it up a little bit.”

RIVALS' REACTION