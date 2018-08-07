Omar Payne NIck Lucero

With the July recruiting periods behind him, Omar Payne is moving forward with the recruiting process and will work to start narrowing down his list this week. Setting visits will also be on the docket for Payne, his family, and his coaches. With the way the four-star prospect played during July and the way he’s developed over the past year, it will take some time for Payne and his team to whittle his list down. Among the schools he’s looking at are Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, UConn, Wake Forest and more. He’s already been on campus for unofficial visits at Florida and LSU.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Payne talked about some of the schools involved in his recruitment. Florida: “It’s a great program. I like the way they play. The atmosphere is nice. Their coaching staff is nice. They are good people. I talk to them a lot. We have a good relationship.” Florida State: “They are about to lose a couple big men the year I come in, so I know they need a big man like me with some versatility. The way they run the offense, they run it through their bigs and let them do a lot.” LSU: “It went pretty well. They like the way I play. They play through their big men. I like the coaching staff. They are cool and I think they know what they are doing.” Wake Forest: “It’s a good program. Chaundee Brown played pretty well for them. Coach (Danny) Manning is a good coach. As a former big man, I know he’s good at coaching up big men.”

RIVALS' REACTION