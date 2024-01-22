SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The No. 57 prospect in the Rivals150 for 2025, Nyk Lewis has made a point of trying to develop not just as a player but also as a leader while playing for Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High School this season.

The 6-foot-1 Lewis is on his way to becoming a more complete lead guard, and it seems major college programs are taking notice.

Rivals recently spoke with Lewis about where his recruitment stands and which visits he has on the agenda down the road.

ON HIS DEVELOPMENT AS A TRUE POINT GUARD:

“I’m leading way better. I’m talking way more. I’m getting positive chatter going. Last year, I was pretty mute, so I feel like when I uplift the team, everything goes well. I’m trying to do that more. A lot of coaches told me that, for the next level, I have to talk, so I’m trying to do that more. I'm trying to make that my main goal next year.”

ON WHO HE MODELS HIS GAME AFTER:

“I see a little bit of (former Tennessee guard turned Brooklyn Net) Kennedy Chandler. I feel like my game is a little bit similar to his. He likes to get to his pull-up. He’s a little athletic and he gets his teammates involved.”

ON PREVIOUS VISITS:

“I went to Oklahoma State and Marquette. I’m going to Xavier on Feb. 10.”

ON HIS OKLAHOMA STATE TRIP:

“The Oklahoma State visit was really good. They played a really big (football) game and took down the field goal posts after.”

ON HIS MARQUETTE VISIT:

“At Marquette, I went to a basketball game. They played Rider. I just felt like I had a lot of good meetings with the coaches. They liked me for me. The love was there. I got to kick it with the players. It was good to see how they live and how they communicate with each other.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM XAVIER:

“They are always telling me that they want me to be the next big point guard to come out of Xavier. They try to keep in contact with me. Coach [Sean] Miller and coach [Adam] Cohen keep in contact with me daily. I feel a lot of love coming for Xavier.”

ON GEORGETOWN HEAD COACH ED COOLEY:

“He’s one of the friendliest coaches. He’s always talking to you like he's one of your guys. I really like that about him. I’ve watched games and had breakfast with him. It’s a really good relationship.”

ON OTHER SCHOOLS HE HOPES TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD:

“Probably LSU and Tennessee. LSU was the first school to contact me back on June 15, so I feel like there's a lot of love. Tennessee has been pretty involved, too. We’ll see how it goes down the road.”