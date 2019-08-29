One of the top wings in the class of 2020, four-star Moses Moody is down to a final seven and begins the official visit process this weekend.

On Wednesday, the 6-foot-5 native of Arkansas who is preparing for his second year at Montverde (Fla.) Academy cut his list of schools to Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and USC. He'll get his official visits started this weekend by tripping to Ohio State to visit with Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes.

After a bit of an up and down junior year where he never seemed fully healthy, Moody came on strong at the end of the summer and was particularly good at USA Basketball where he showed versatility on both sides of the ball. Look for him to climb in next week's update to the 2020 Rivals150.



Expect more visits to be set within the next few weeks and take a look at Moody's highlights from the summer to see why he's got so such an impressive list of options.

