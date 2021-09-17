Four-star Mike Nwoko beginning to take visits

Mike Nwoko came in at No. 102 in our recent 2023 Rivals150 update. This makes the 6-foot-9 center the eighth-ranked center in his class. With the type of notoriety the Burlington (N.C.) School post player has already gained he has a number of programs who are after his services. "I have offers from Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Houston, Siena, ECU, South Florida and Harvard. I am in regular contact with all of them right now. I visited Wake Forest earlier this week, and recently I visited Virginia Tech and Elon too,” Nwoko said.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Wake Forest: “I they have a great staff and beautiful facilities; they have a good basketball history too. I like their coach, coach (Steve) Forbes there.” Virginia Tech: “I had a good time there, learned a lot about the coaches and the history of the program there. They have a great coach in Mike Young there.” Elon: “I know coach Mike (Schrage) is working hard to get the program up. It is close by and really pretty over there.” "I visited South Carolina two weeks ago, I am planning on going to Houston on an official in October.”

WHAT'S NEXT?

“I am looking for a great environment overall, great coaching staff, great people. I want to go to a place where I can make an impact quickly," Nwoko said.



RIVALS' REACTION