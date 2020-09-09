Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Michael James picks Louisville

“Coach (Chris) Mack , he really took over my recruitment,” James told Rivals.com. “He made it clear that he just didn’t want me but that he needed me and that it would be a great opportunity at the two to come in and compete and play right away at a place like Louisville, one of the best programs in the country.”

After much dilemma as far as what the final decision would be for Michael James , the four-star forward has found his college home. A tough and versatile prospect that can play all across the floor, James committed to Louisville on Wednesday.

James is a 6-foot-6 small forward that brings great energy and toughness to the floor each time out. A consistent producer that brings plenty of intangibles to the next level, James picked the Cards over Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. He sits as the 70th best prospect in America.

A do-it-all wing-forward that can play practically three separate positions and on both sides of the floor, James is at his best off of the attack. He can score through contact at the rim, has improved as a 15-foot and out shooter, and is an undervalued playmaker that can make the appropriate play when guarded. Defensively, James’ value only enhances thanks to his blue-collared mindset and willingness to guard quicker or bigger opponents.

James is a more than quality scoop for Chris Mack as he continues to replenish the cupboard at Louisville. Already sitting with the commitments of junior college standout El Ellis, to go along with Rivals150 seniors Bobby Pettiford and Eric van der Heijden, Louisville now sits with the 11th ranked class in America.