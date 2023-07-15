“That’s a big comparison right there,” Robinson said. “Of course, I’d want that kind of career, he’s been really successful, and he played at TCU.”

Earlier this month, Bane signed a five-year $207 million contract extension with the Grizzlies after averaging 21.5 points, five rebounds and 4.4 assists a game this past season.

Still, when the TCU staff compared him to Memphis Grizzlies star Desmond Bane , Robinson couldn’t help but to be flattered.

Micah Robinson is well aware that over the course of a recruitment it’s the job of the coaches courting him to make lasting impressions while giving their sales pitches.

Robinson enjoyed his own successes this past weekend at the adidas 3SSB Championships with the Southern Assault. The 6-foot-5 wing has had consistent dominant showings and turned in clutch moments. He won one game by driving the length of the floor and following his own miss to sink Team Rose. Robinson finished with 24 points in that win.

“I just focus on the game when I’m out there,” Robinson said. “Nothing else matters; not the coaches or nothing. I’m just focused on winning.”

A mentality that makes him even more of a commodity for college coaches.

Robinson took a recent visit to TCU with his Southern Assault teammate Nic Codie and gave the Horned Frogs a “10 out of 10.”

“I liked everything about it,” Robinson said. “They told us that they were recruiting both of us really hard and they could see us both on the floor together. They showed me how my game correlates to their system with specifics, so it was really impressive. I really like the culture there and the interactions between the staff and the players. They’re definitely one of the schools that is recruiting me the hardest right now.”

Recently, Robinson cut his list to eight; in addition to TCU, Robinson is considering Mississippi State, Alabama, California, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech.

Robinson is now in the process of setting up another official visit to TCU on Sept. 2 and on Sept. 9 he’ll take an official to Texas Tech.

“I’m probably gonna be taking visits through October and then I want to have a decision by mid-October or early November,” Robinson said. “That’s what I’m shooting for as of right now. I know I have a lot more schools to see, but I want to be able to get all the information to make the best decision.”