Four-star Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe to the Big 12
Oklahoma State continues to add to their stellar 2020 recruiting class.
On Friday night, sources confirmed to Rivals.com that four-star combo forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe of Mono (Ont.) Orangeville Prep has committed to Mike Boynton and the Cowboys.
In late January, Moncrieffe said that the possibility of playing with some of the Cowboys high-level incoming and returning talent was a big selling point.
"Oklahoma State, they have a lot of guys leaving this year," Moncrieffe told Rivals.com. "The starting three, starting two and a lot of starters. Their pitch to me is somebody who can come in and play with (Isaac Likekele) and Cade Cunningham playing that three spot."
A big time athlete who has a non stop motor and a relentless style, Moncrieffe is a versatile player.
Currently, he's at his best from 15 feet and in and in transition. His ability to attack the rim, get rebounds and athleticism make him an ideal fit as a small ball four man who helps a team play fast. But, he's got enough ability to step out and play as a big three man and he is comfortable defending on the wing or the perimeter while he improves his jump shot and shot creating off the dribble.
With the addition of Moncrieffe to a group that already includes 2020's No. 1 ranked player Cunningham, four-star guard Rondel Walker and three-star big man Montreal Pena, the Cowboys class will now rank No. 6 nationally in 2020.