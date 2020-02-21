Oklahoma State continues to add to their stellar 2020 recruiting class.

On Friday night, sources confirmed to Rivals.com that four-star combo forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe of Mono (Ont.) Orangeville Prep has committed to Mike Boynton and the Cowboys.

In late January, Moncrieffe said that the possibility of playing with some of the Cowboys high-level incoming and returning talent was a big selling point.

"Oklahoma State, they have a lot of guys leaving this year," Moncrieffe told Rivals.com. "The starting three, starting two and a lot of starters. Their pitch to me is somebody who can come in and play with (Isaac Likekele) and Cade Cunningham playing that three spot."