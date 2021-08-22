Four-star London Johnson up to 20 offers after strong summer

Perhaps no player did more for their stock this summer than four-star London Johnson. Playing with Game Elite (Ga.) 3SSB 16u, Johnson went on a tear, grabbing 16 total offers and solidifying his name among the top point guards in his class. “Of all the great teams and players, I’ve been blessed to play with and I would have to say that my Game Elite squad was one of the most special because they needed me most. From initiating our offense, scoring the ball, defending the opposing team’s best player, you name it - I was expected to do it all,” Johnson said, “As a floor general - I’m always trying to make the defense pay, by their mistakes or by force. I always look for mismatches and ways to keep the defense on their heels, not just push recklessly.” With the consistently elite play from Norcross (Ga.) High School point guard, college came calling. “I’ve visited Georgia, Auburn, Memphis, Xavier, Cincinnati, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt and Alabama so far this year," he said. "Of the 20 schools that have offered most recently I definitely speak with Georgia, Auburn, NC State and Houston the most."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Georgia: Coach Steve McClain has been great. UGa was unique because coach Tom Crean broke down my film. Specifically, where I ran pick and roll with my AAU team. Then coach Crean played Anthony Edwards’ pick and roll series. It was crazy how our tendencies to score were the same.” Auburn: “Coach Bruce Pearl is very funny. I like the way he communicates with his players, and I’ve watched a few of their practices. Also, a few high-profile players from Georgia committed there like Sharife Cooper and Jabari Smith. Coach Pearl went through my film with me. He highlighted my ability to find teammates and compared that skill set to Sharife Cooper.” NC State: “Coach Roy Roberson is talking with me there. They have watched me a lot. We talk about my game and how I would fit in at NC State as a two-way point guard. State is kind of like a hometown because I lived in North Carolina most of my life. I have also grown connections with State’s coaches. Also, it’s a lot like family with some of their players; like Cam Hayes. I have been watching State's style of play. I am looking forward to going on a visit to these schools soon.” Houston: “I have a great connection with coach Kellen Sampson. Houston is also where I was born and visit on holidays. I also have grown a connection with the other coaches on staff. Houston said that if I wanted to come out in the class of 2022 that they would take me. Houston also made it to the Final Four in the NCAA tourney last year."

WHAT'S NEXT?

“When I make my commitment, I will be looking for a player’s coach. A coach that embraces my IQ and my ability to manipulate the pick & role. Since I was young, I’ve been told that I have a great tempo to my game, so I would want a program that appreciates that and uses it to our advantage. A lot of players and programs want to push the ball, but they come away with nothing. I will definitely be looking for a program that uses my IQ and abilities as a stronger, bigger, faster two-way point guard.”

RIVALS' REACTION