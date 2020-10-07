Basketball Recruiting - Four-star Lawson follows brother's footsteps to Oregon

Jonathan Lawson trusts his brother's taste.

The four-star forward trusts it so much, in fact, that he committed to Oregon on Wednesday evening without ever seeing the school’s campus or setting foot in the city that houses it. Instead, he simply assumed that his brother, current Ducks standout Chandler Lawson, wouldn’t lead him astray and pledged his allegiance to Dana Altman’s program sight unseen.

“My brother is really excited that I'm joining him,” Jonathan Lawson said of his decision. “It's just going to be like old times growing up when I'd always play up on his team. It's going to be a lot of fun on the big college stage, showing everyone what we can do.”

Of course the commitment was about more than just his brother. According to Lawson, it was based on relationships. It was also built on trust that the Oregon Staff has what it takes to mold him into a star in the Pac 12. When asked about his pledge, the Rivals150 prospect starts talking about long-term plans.

“Coach Altman was straight up with me and told me I had to work for everything each and every day.” Lawson said. “I wanted a coach that would push me and develop me over the years. It's a great school.

"Coach [Tony] Stubblefield and coach Altman just said that I'm going to be a good fit and they're going to stay on me every day and push me to be a better player.”

It seems as though Alabama finished second in the Lawson Sweepstakes, but the talented forward also chose Oregon over fellow finalists Arkansas, Vanderbilt and Iowa State.

Lawson is the second touted recruit in the Ducks’ 2021 class. He joins five-star center Nathan Bittle, who committed to the school last month.



