USC already owned the top recruiting class in the country right now before today, but Andy Enfield and has staff still wanted a point guard to finish the class. Apparently the Trojans get what they want because four-star point guard Kyle Sturdivant decided to commit to USC today.

Sturdivant, the No. 83 overall prospect in the updated 2019 Rivals150, told Rivals.com in June that USC had his attention because of the early commitments from five-star big men Isaiah Mobley and Onyeka Okongwu.

“I like them a lot,” Sturdivant said. “They are brining in some really good big men and I love playing with great bigs.”

The Trojans also hold commitments from four-star shooting guard Drake London and four-star small forward Max Agbonkpolo giving them a firm hold on the top class in the country as the early signing period approaches.

Sturdivant briefly committed to Georgia last month before deciding to open it back up the next day to re-evaluate his options. Along with Georgia, he considered California, Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Stanford at various times in his recruitment.

The Georgia native averaged 16.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in the 16-game Nike EYBL schedule for Nike Team Florida. The highlight of his travel season came at the Peach Jam when he scored 25 points in a win over Team Takeover, who was previously undefeated in EYBL play. Before the most recent travel season started, Sturdivant led Norcross High School (Ga.) to the state championship game before taking a tough loss to Meadowcreek High School.