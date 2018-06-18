Kyle Sturdivant

Kyle Sturdivant has had a productive start to 2018. He started the year off by leading Norcross High School (Ga.) to the 7A state championship game before losing a close one. He picked up right where he left off when the Nike EYBL started by averaging 16.2 points, 5 assists and 3.9 assists per game for Nike Team Florida leading them to a respectable 8-8 record. Most recently, the four-star guard in the 2019 class went out to California for the Pangos All-American Camp and played well. While out there, he made visits to USC, California and Stanford. Prior to those visits, he spent time on Georgia Tech’s campus in early June. Florida and Georgia are the other schools currently involved in his recruitment.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Sturdivant recapped recent visits and shared his thoughts on the new Georgia staff. California: “It’s a great school with a tremendous education. They can only go up from where they were last season.” Georgia: “UGA is interesting because I haven’t seen them play in their new system, but I’m really close with their assistant coach [Amir Abdur-Rahim] and coach [Tom] Crean does a great job staying in touch with me.” Georgia Tech: “I like them a lot. It would be dope to stay at home and put on for my city.” Stanford: “I liked them a lot, but they just got their point guard [Tyrell Terry].” USC: “I like them a lot as well. They are bringing in some really good big men and I love playing with great bigs.”

RIVALS' REACTION