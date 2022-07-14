Four-star Kyle Greene keeping an open mind as recruitment heats up

Class of 2024 guard Kyle Greene is one of the top floor generals in the rising junior class. He plays within himself and is under control at all times. The four-star guard is at his best as a floor general, but knocked down a lot of big shots on the 17U level this weekend at the Adidas 3SSB Championship, with the biggest one coming off of a pull-up jumper to defeat Midwest Basketball Club.

Programs involved: “Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and UMass.”

Ole Miss: “You know, they had Devontae Shuler, so a lot of good guards have come through there. Daeshun Ruffin is another one. They’ve had a lot of good guards and they produce a lot of good guards. Watching them play, that stadium and that environment is just crazy.”

South Carolina: “It’s the hometown school. The new staff is very chill and they talk to me a lot. They’re very interested. The way coach (Lamont) Paris coaches, he had Malachi Smith, and you see where he’s at now. You know he develops his point guards. His whole philosophy is letting his guard guard and play defense, then he’ll let you do what you need to do on offense, and I like that.”

Tennessee: “The Volunteers are always a top tier SEC program. They have Julian Phillips, which is someone that I know very well. He likes it up there. I actually went on an unofficial visit with him when he took his official visit to Tennessee, so I saw the campus and really like the school and the strength coach. There’s a lot of stuff to like about them.”

Texas A&M: “That was my first offer. It’s a very good school, very scrappy and hard-nosed. This year, you saw them in the SEC Tournament and they made a lot of noise. Their guards were the main reason they made all of that noise, too. They let their guards play and get out in transition. I really like that.”

UMass: “I don’t really know much about them, but I know the coaching staff and what they bring. It’s always going to be a good team. Coach Frank (Martin) always coaches his kids hard, but he also loves them hard. Really, that relationship there is what has me interested in UMass.”