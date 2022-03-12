Four-star Kur Teng just scratching the surface of his potential

Rivals.com recently caught up with Teng, who discussed his development as well as the schools involved with his recruitment.

The No. 45 player in the class 2024, point guard Kur Teng led his Bradford Academy team to the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council championship game as a sophomore this season. The developing guard is just scratching the surface of his potential, however, and a growing list of colleges have already offered.

ON HIS SOPHOMORE SEASON

“It was a great season. I think I got better. I think I learned to play a lot harder and learned to help lead my team.”

ON PLAYING UP WITH A 17U GRASSROOTS TEAM AS A RISING FRESHMAN LAST SUMMER

“It definitely helped me because of juist getting used to the physicality. Those 17U teams are a lot more physical and the competition is a lot better, so that helped. It made me better.”

ON HIS CURRENT HEIGHT AND WEIGHT

“I’m at 6-foot-4, 180 or 185. Somewhere in there.”

ON HIS GAME

“I’d say I’m a pretty good three-level scorer that presses pretty well and plays hard.”

ON HIS OFFERS

“I have offers from UMass, Georgetown, Clemson, Wichita State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Seton Hall and Providence.”

ON WHICH SCHOOL IS IN CLOSEST CONTACT

“They just come to my games and stuff, I’m not really in contact with any more than the others. So far, I visited Rutgers and Providence, though.”

ON RUTGERS

“It was a good school. I liked the facility they have and I liked what I saw when I watched practice. You can see how hard they go and how hard they work.”

ON PROVIDENCE

“They played hard in the practices, too. The facility is nice and they're playing well right now. You can tell it’s a good school.”

ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE

“I just want a place that will push me to work hard and let me be me. I want a coach that will let me play my game.”