Four-star guard Kon Knueppel has a very strong argument for being the top shooter in the junior class. He can put the ball in the basket at a high level off of the catch and off of the bounce, and this skill is the catalyst towards his upcoming bump in the Rivals150 in a couple of weeks.

Wisconsin: “They’re consistently very good. They’ve got a good program, and a lot of good people over there. Obviously, the staying home aspect is always appealing.”

Marquette: “Marquette, too, but they’re a little bit different. Wisconsin, you have more of a college town type feel, and Marquette is literally 10 minutes from my house. They get to play at the Fiserv, so it’s kind of a pro feel when you’re there at the game. Also, coach (Shaka) Smart is awesome, and the staff they’ve got there is really great. Real good guys over there, very intelligent.”

Stanford: “Stanford is Stanford. It’s a great school and I think their program is getting there. They’ve got dedicated guys there. The appeal of Stanford is not just the basketball side, but the life after basketball side as well.”

Virginia: “I’ve told a couple of people this, but when I went on my visit there, coach (Tony) Bennett said that he wanted me to know that Virginia is a faith-based program. That’s something that’s stuck with me, being a Christian. That’s something that’s really important to me, so that was awesome to hear and something I don’t always hear. They’ve also got a great, great program. They’ve been the best in the ACC for a long time now.”

Louisville: “I mean, they’re big, and they’ve just gotten a new staff with coach (Kenny) Payne and all of those guys. They’re going to turn that program around. They’re big on getting guys to achieve their dreams and getting them to where they want to be. That staff is really good at developing guys and getting them to the NBA. That’s a big intrigue with Louisville right there.”

Visit plans: “Maybe an official to Marquette or Wisconsin soon, but I don’t know. It’s just so easy to get there anytime I want, so maybe we’ll save those for some bigger ones that come up over the summer, some further away schools. We’ll see.”

Decision timeline: “So the thought has been after the summer, like fall of my senior year and waiting until after AAU. But, I don’t know, maybe before the last tournament or something. I could see that happening as well.”