“The coaching staff and their trust to let their players play and the feedback I got off the players they had coached are the reasons I picked Xavier,” King told Rivals.com.

Travis Steele is off to a hot start as head coach of Xavier. Shortly after taking over for Chris Mack , he added multiple graduate transfers to help shore up next season’s roster. Today, he secured a big commitment for the Musketeers in the 2019 class in the form of Elias King out Lincoln Academy in Georgia.

King, the No. 50 prospect in the 2019 Rivals150, made a surprise trip to Cincinnati to see Xavier’s campus to seal the deal and make his commitment. King originally committed to Georgia back in December, but backed out after Mark Fox was fired. Part of the reason he picked the Bulldogs in the first place was assistant coach Jonas Hayes, who is now an assistant coach at Xavier.

“He played a big part in my decision to pick Xavier, but the other coaches played a major part too,” King said.

The 6-foot-7 small forward becomes Xavier’s second commitment in the 2019 class, joining Rivals150 point guard Samari Curtis. The Georgia native is one of the better shooters in the southeast in the 2019 class and has great length for a perimeter player.