Rooths recently spoke with Rivals about where things stand in his process and tossed out a few names of programs he hopes to visit down the road.

A Washington, D.C native now playing his high school ball at Florida’s IMG Academy, Khani Rooths is all of 6-foot-7 and is starting to realize his tremendous upside. Rooths already holds a long list of major scholarship offers, but is yet to take a single official visit. That stuff, he says, will come in time. For now, he’s concentrated on improving his perimeter skills and reaching his much talked about ceiling.

ON HIS VIRGINIA TECH VISIT

“It wasn't a far drive so I went over for the unofficial. I like the coaches up there and it’s a good family environment because there are a lot of people there that I know already.”

ON PLACES HE HOPES TO VISIT DOWN THE ROAD

“I’ve been talking to Georgia about maybe getting an official. Ohio State, too. We’ve talked about an official there a little bit, I might go back to Virginia Tech for one, too. I don’t really know.”

ON WHO IS RECRUITING HIM FOR UGA

“It’s mostly [Antonio Reynolds Dean]. He’s pretty much who I talk to. He expresses how much he wants me to come down and check it out. I want to do it.”

ON WHAT HE WANTS IN A COLLEGE

“I’m looking for a college that is going to get me on the floor for sure. I need a place that is going to let me play my game. I also want a coach that is going to put a battery in back. I want a team that is a brotherhood.”