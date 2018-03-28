“It was just having the relationships that I have with these coaching staffs. I am just looking for the right fit and a place that I can come in and make an impact at right away,” he said. “These relationships that I have with the coaches were big and I just wanted to get it done and make it official.”

Houston: “Coach (Kelvin) Sampson is like a legendary coach. I like his coaching style. He told me that I could come in and be an impact right away and be his point guard. He develops a lot of guards and with Rob Gray and what he did with him was big.”

Oklahoma: “Coach (Lon) Kruger is a good coach; I have a strong relationship with him. He develops good guards, also. They were my first power five offer so they have been with me for a while.”

Minnesota: “They showed me a lot of interest. Coach (Richard) Pitino and coach (Ben) Johnson, their assistant, they really want me to come in and play right away. They always come down and visit me and have always wanted me; they have a good vision for me there.”

Kansas State: “Coach (Bruce) Weber is on me tough. He is a good dude and I have a really good relationship with him. He visits my school a lot. He wants me to come in and have the ball in my hands a lot.”

Texas Tech: “I like how he (Chris Beard) has transformed Texas Tech basketball. I like his coaching style and how he is having a lot of guards playing. He was telling me before the game against Villanova he wants me to come in and be his point guard. He is on me pretty tough.

“It is good to have him talk to me before such a big game. Coach Weber was doing the same thing, texting me before the game; it just means a lot for them to do that.”