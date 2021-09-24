Four-star Kaleb Glenn commits to Louisville

Chris Mack received his first pledge of the 2023 class on Friday when Rivals150 No. 61 Kaleb Glenn went public with his commitment to Louisville. Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw is going to look at what this means for the Cardinals.



***** 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 *****

What is Louisville getting

Glenn is a strong forward who plays comfortably, with the ball in his hands, from the high post and mid-post areas. He can rip through and get downhill, or face up and knock down the jump shot. Glenn plays with a toughness, in straight lines. There is also a local factor here, as Glenn is from the city of Louisville, so it is always a positive when you can keep your best talent at home.

*****

What this means for the Cardinals

Glenn’s final grouping also included Indiana, Texas A&M and Tennessee, which is good company to keep in recruiting a prospect. As we mentioned above, keeping your city's best talent home is huge for any program. With the 2022 class, Louisville has 6-6 D’Ante Davis committed and is in the thick of it for Rivals150 guard Rodney Rice. The 2023 class is still taking shape but getting the No. 61 player to start things off is a good place to begin.

*****

In his words